HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Saturday (times GMT): 0135 NADAL SWATS ASIDE GASQUET

Second seed Rafa Nadal recorded a remarkable 18th straight victory over Richard Gasquet, toppling the French veteran 6-0 6-1 7-5 to reach the last 16. The 22-times major champion takes on Frances Tiafoe next following the American's straight-sets win against Diego Schwartzman.

Former finalist Karolina Pliskova bounced back from a set down to get the better of Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 5-7 6-4 6-3. The Czech 22nd seed comes up against Victoria Azarenka in the last 16. 0035 CILIC TAKES DOWN EVANS IN FOUR

Croatian Marin Cilic, champion in 2014, rolled back the years as he progressed to the fourth round with a gritty 7-6(11) 6-7(3) 6-2 7-5 victory over British 20th seed Dan Evans. 2155 RUBLEV OUTLASTS SHAPOVALOV IN EPIC DUEL

Ninth seed Andrey Rublev survived a rollercoaster contest to battle past Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-4 2-6 6-7(3) 6-4 7-6(7) and advance to the fourth round, where he will meet Cameron Norrie. 2100 ALCARAZ SEES OFF BROOKSBY

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz reached the last 16 of the U.S. Open for the second straight year with a routine 6-3 6-3 6-3 win over unseeded American Jenson Brooksby. Up next for the 19-year-old Spaniard is Marin Cilic. 1930 AZARENKA ENDS MARTIC'S RUN

Victoria Azarenka, a three-times finalist in New York, put on a ruthless performance to beat Croatia's Petra Martic 6-3 6-0. The double major champion will play the winner Karolina Pliskova in the last 16. American eighth seed Jessica Pegula also progressed, overcoming Chinese qualifier Yuan Yue 6-2 6-7(6) 6-0 to set up a showdown with Petra Kvitova.

1748 KVITOVA EDGES MUGURUZA IN THRILLER Petra Kvitova recovered from a set down and saved two match points in the decider to down Spanish ninth seed Garbine Muguruza 5-7 6-3 7-6(10). Up next for the twice Wimbledon winner is Jessica Pegula.

1735 NORRIE DISPATCHES RUNE IN STRAIGHT SETS British number one Cameron Norrie moved into the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time with a clinical 7-5 6-4 6-1 win over Danish youngster Holger Rune in two hours 12 minutes.

1508 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 23 Celsius (73.4 Fahrenheit).

World number one Iga Swiatek will face Lauren Davis later, while 22-times major champion Rafa Nadal is in action against Richard Gasquet. (Compiled by Manasi Pathak and Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

