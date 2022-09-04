HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Saturday (times GMT): 0151 SWIATEK THROUGH TO NEXT ROUND

World number one Iga Swiatek battled back from 1-4 down in the second set to beat American Lauren Davis 6-3 6-4 and reach the last 16. The top-seeded Polish player is yet to drop a set in the tournament as she seeks her third Grand Slam title. READ MORE:

U.S. Open order of play on Sunday 0135 NADAL SWATS ASIDE GASQUET

Second seed Rafa Nadal recorded a remarkable 18th straight victory over Richard Gasquet, toppling the French veteran 6-0 6-1 7-5 to reach the last 16. The 22-times major champion takes on Frances Tiafoe next following the American's straight-sets win against Diego Schwartzman.

0040 PLISKOVA SINKS BENCIC Former finalist Karolina Pliskova bounced back from a set down to get the better of Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 5-7 6-4 6-3. The Czech 22nd seed comes up against Victoria Azarenka in the last 16.

0035 CILIC TAKES DOWN EVANS IN FOUR Croatian Marin Cilic, champion in 2014, rolled back the years as he progressed to the fourth round with a gritty 7-6(11) 6-7(3) 6-2 7-5 victory over British 20th seed Dan Evans.

2155 RUBLEV OUTLASTS SHAPOVALOV IN EPIC DUEL Ninth seed Andrey Rublev survived a rollercoaster contest to battle past Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-4 2-6 6-7(3) 6-4 7-6(7) and advance to the fourth round, where he will meet Cameron Norrie.

2100 ALCARAZ SEES OFF BROOKSBY Third seed Carlos Alcaraz reached the last 16 of the U.S. Open for the second straight year with a routine 6-3 6-3 6-3 win over unseeded American Jenson Brooksby. Up next for the 19-year-old Spaniard is Marin Cilic.

1930 AZARENKA ENDS MARTIC'S RUN Victoria Azarenka, a three-times finalist in New York, put on a ruthless performance to beat Croatia's Petra Martic 6-3 6-0. The double major champion will play the winner Karolina Pliskova in the last 16.

American eighth seed Jessica Pegula also progressed, overcoming Chinese qualifier Yuan Yue 6-2 6-7(6) 6-0 to set up a showdown with Petra Kvitova. 1748 KVITOVA EDGES MUGURUZA IN THRILLER

Petra Kvitova recovered from a set down and saved two match points in the decider to down Spanish ninth seed Garbine Muguruza 5-7 6-3 7-6(10). Up next for the twice Wimbledon winner is Jessica Pegula. 1735 NORRIE DISPATCHES RUNE IN STRAIGHT SETS

British number one Cameron Norrie moved into the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time with a clinical 7-5 6-4 6-1 win over Danish youngster Holger Rune in two hours 12 minutes. 1508 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 23 Celsius (73.4 Fahrenheit).

