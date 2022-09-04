Arsenal at Man United; Roma eyes Serie A lead

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Sunday: ENGLAND Arsenal can take a four-point lead atop the Premier League if it maintains its perfect record with a win against Manchester United at Old Trafford. It would be the first time Arsenal has started a Premier League with six straight wins. Manager Mikel Arteta is dealing with injuries in midfield, though, and is hoping playmaker Mikel Odegaard will be available after limping off in Wednesday's win over Aston Villa. United manager Erik ten Hag will have to make a decision on whether new signing Antony is ready to play right away and whether to give Casemiro a first start following his move from Real Madrid. In the early game, Brighton hosts a Leicester side still looking for its first win. ITALY Roma will be looking to move back to the top of Serie A with a win at Udinese. José Mourinho's side has dropped points only once, in a draw at Juventus. However, Udinese is coming into the match on the back of a confidence-boosting victory over Fiorentina. At the other end of the table, Cremonese is still seeking its first points and it hosts Sassuolo. Sampdoria travels to Hellas Verona, with both sides in search of their first win. Bologna is also still winless and visits Spezia.

SPAIN Ernesto Valverde is enjoying his return to coaching at Athletic Bilbao with the Basque club unbeaten and aiming for a third consecutive win when it hosts Espanyol. Valverde, who had not coached since being fired from Barcelona in 2020, is in his third stint with Bilbao. In three games, Bilbao has yet to concede a goal while scoring five. Bilbao striker Iñaki Williams, who holds a league record 236 consecutive appearances, is trying to recover from a leg injury in time for the match. Unai Emery also has Villarreal unbeaten before it welcomes Elche, which has yet to win. Gennaro Gattuso's Valencia aims to break a two-game losing run when it hosts Getafe, while Osasuna seeks a third straight home victory against Rayo Vallecano to stay in the upper half of the table.

FRANCE Lille travels to Montpellier hampered by injuries and looking for consistency. The 2021 champion has won only two of its five league games under coach Paulo Fonseca. Remy Cabella and Tim Weah are sidelined, with a thigh and a foot injury respectively. Adam Ounas, who joined from Napoli on transfer deadline day, will also be missing because of a pulled hamstring. In other matches, unbeaten Lens is at Reims and Nice hosts Monaco in the Riviera derby with both teams looking to shake off disappointing starts after picking up just five points from their five opening matches.

GERMANY Borussia Moenchengladbach is one of four Bundesliga sides still unbeaten. It welcomes Mainz, which has won its last three away games. Gladbach has won its last four home games. A third straight draw between them is a good bet. Augsburg hosts Hertha Berlin in the only other match.

