Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Norrie sets up fourth-round showdown with Rublev at U.S. Open; Tennis-Swiatek tames Davis to reach U.S. Open fourth round and more

Tennis-Norrie sets up fourth-round showdown with Rublev at U.S. Open

British number one Cameron Norrie chipped away at Holger Rune's defences to win 7-5 6-4 6-1 on Saturday and reach the fourth round at the U.S. Open for the first time with new confidence on the Grand Slam stage. The 27-year-old Wimbledon semi-finalist had already beaten Rune twice this year and showed he had not lost the winning formula in sizzling conditions, making 22 unforced errors to his 19-year-old Danish opponent's 43.

Tennis-Swiatek tames Davis to reach U.S. Open fourth round

World number one Iga Swiatek dug her way out of a second set hole to notch a 6-3 6-4 win over American Lauren Davis and reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the second straight year. The French Open champion came out sharp and fired an unreturnable serve out wide to capture the first set before falling behind 4-1 in the second as Davis raised her level.

Tennis-Ruthless Nadal hands Gasquet U.S. Open mugging to reach fourth round

Rafa Nadal handed old foe Richard Gasquet a Flushing Meadows mugging on Saturday, walloping the Frenchman 6-0 6-1 7-5 to ease into the U.S. Open fourth round. Losing to Nadal is nothing new for Gasquet, who is now 0-18 against the Spaniard but seldom over the years has the Frenchman absorbed such a beating.

Tennis-Williams ready to find new Serena after U.S. Open exit

A defiant Serena Williams bid an emotional good-bye to the U.S. Open with a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday, in what may have been the last singles match of her glittering career. Defeat has always been hard to swallow for the fiercely competitive Williams and no doubt the 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 loss to the 46th ranked Australian stung her to her core.

Soccer-Man City and Liverpool frustrated, Tottenham maintain strong start

Champions Manchester City and Liverpool were both held to draws in the Premier League on Saturday leaving Arsenal on top of the table ahead of their game at Manchester United on Sunday. Liverpool were frustrated by Frank Lampard's determined Everton in a goalless Merseyside derby while City were held to a 1-1 draw at Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.

Motor racing-Don't be stupid, Verstappen tells flare-throwing fans

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen told fans it was stupid to throw flares after one landed on the track and halted qualifying for his home Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on Saturday. Another was thrown later in the session but landed on grass and did not disrupt the action.

Athletics-Commonwealth gold medallist Nwokocha provisionally suspended for doping

Nigerian sprinter Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, who won gold in the 4x100m relay at this year's Commonwealth Games, has been provisionally suspended for the use of banned substances, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Saturday. Nwokocha, 21, ran the anchor leg in Birmingham last month as Nigeria beat England and Jamaica to take gold.

Tennis-A little less buzz but the U.S. Open show goes on without Serena

With the curtain having come down on the Serena Williams show, the U.S. Open woke up to an empty feeling on Saturday as the tennis world began to adjust to life without the sport's biggest star. For the first time since the U.S. Open began on Monday, the Williams name did not appear on the Flushing Meadows match schedule.

Tennis-Alcaraz trounces home hope Brooksby to reach U.S. Open fourth round

World number four Carlos Alcaraz used his mighty forehand to swat aside American Jenson Brooksby 6-3 6-3 6-3 in a superb third-round performance at the U.S. Open on Saturday. The Spanish teen rocketed to stardom as the youngest man to reach the quarter-final at Flushing Meadows last year and looks on track for another memorable run after making 46 winners to just 10 from his opponent inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Tennis-Protecting young players from abuse must be a priority, Azarenka says

Sexual abuse of young female players by older male coaches happens "right and left" on the WTA Tour and safeguarding against it must be a priority, Victoria Azarenka said at the U.S. Open on Saturday. Azarenka's remarks to reporters came after Pierre Bouteyre, the former coach of French player Fiona Ferro, was charged in France on Thursday with raping and sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager between 2012 and 2015, according to AFP.

