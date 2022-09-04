WRAPUP 1-Tennis-U.S. Open day six

Rafa Nadal remained on course for a fifth U.S. Open title as he powered past old rival Richard Gasquet to reach the fourth round while fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz advanced with a comfortable win over Jenson Brooksby on Saturday. Nadal, looking to go level with Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer, and Pete Sampras for the most U.S. Open crowns in the Open Era, prevailed 6-0 6-1 7-5 against his French opponent.

The victory improved the 22-time major champion's head-to-head record against Gasquet to 18-0. He will next face local hope Frances Tiafoe, who advanced with a 7-6(7) 6-4 6-4 win over Diego Schwartzman. "I think he (Tiafoe) is playing great. He has improved. He is more solid than before," Nadal said. "He has more matches and years on the tour. He has experience. He already competed in the biggest stages in the advanced round."

Alcaraz was equally impressive in his 6-3 6-3 6-3 win over Brooksby, as last year's quarter-finalist looked to be on track for another memorable run at Flushing Meadows. World number one Iga Swiatek was made to work by American Lauren Davis before sealing a 6-3 6-4 win to reach the fourth round at New York for the second straight year.

Next up is a meeting with Germany's Jule Niemeier, who downed China's Qinwen Zheng 6-4 7-6(5). Czech Petra Kvitova fired 14 aces en route to her 5-7 6-3 7-6(10) victory over Spanish ninth seed Garbine Muguruza while Danielle Collins defeated Alize Cornet 6-4 7-6(9) to make the fourth round for the first time.

U.S. Open order of play on Sunday 0507 SINNER COMES FROM BEHIND TO DOWN NAKASHIMA

Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner surrendered the opening set but battled back to seal a 3-6 6-4 6-1 6-2 victory over American Brandon Nakashima to book a clash with Ilya Ivashka. 0353 COLLINS GETS PAST CORNET

American Danielle Collins reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time in her career after a 6-4 7-6(9) victory over Alize Cornet. She next meets last year's semi-finalist Aryna Sabalenka, who downed Frenchwoman Clara Burel 6-0 6-2. Earlier, Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jule Niemeier beat Zheng Qinwen 6-4 7-6(5).

0151 SWIATEK THROUGH TO NEXT ROUND World number one Iga Swiatek battled back from 1-4 down in the second set to beat American Lauren Davis 6-3 6-4 and reach the last 16. The Polish player is yet to drop a set in the tournament as she seeks her third Grand Slam title.

0135 NADAL SWATS ASIDE GASQUET Second seed Rafa Nadal recorded a remarkable 18th straight victory over Richard Gasquet, toppling the French veteran 6-0 6-1 7-5 to reach the last 16.

The 22-times major champion takes on Frances Tiafoe next following the American's straight-set win against Diego Schwartzman. 0040 PLISKOVA SINKS BENCIC

Former finalist Karolina Pliskova bounced back from a set down to get the better of Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 5-7 6-4 6-3. The Czech 22nd seed comes up against Victoria Azarenka in the last 16. 0035 CILIC TAKES DOWN EVANS IN FOUR

Croatian Marin Cilic, champion in 2014, rolled back the years as he progressed to the fourth round with a gritty 7-6(11) 6-7(3) 6-2 7-5 victory over British 20th seed Dan Evans. 2155 RUBLEV OUTLASTS SHAPOVALOV IN EPIC DUEL

Ninth seed Andrey Rublev survived a rollercoaster contest to battle past Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-4 2-6 6-7(3) 6-4 7-6(7) and advance to the fourth round, where he will meet Cameron Norrie. 2100 ALCARAZ SEES OFF BROOKSBY

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz reached the last 16 of the U.S. Open for the second straight year with a routine 6-3 6-3 6-3 win over unseeded American Jenson Brooksby. Up next for the 19-year-old Spaniard is Marin Cilic. 1930 AZARENKA ENDS MARTIC'S RUN

Victoria Azarenka, a three-time finalist in New York, put on a ruthless performance to beat Croatia's Petra Martic 6-3 6-0. The double major champion will play the winner Karolina Pliskova in the last 16. American eighth seed Jessica Pegula also progressed, overcoming Chinese qualifier Yuan Yue 6-2 6-7(6) 6-0 to set up a showdown with Petra Kvitova.

1748 KVITOVA EDGES MUGURUZA IN THRILLER Petra Kvitova recovered from a set down and saved two match points in the decider to down Spanish ninth seed Garbine Muguruza 5-7 6-3 7-6(10). Up next for the twice Wimbledon winner is Jessica Pegula.

1735 NORRIE DISPATCHES RUNE IN STRAIGHT SETS British number one Cameron Norrie moved into the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time with a clinical 7-5 6-4 6-1 win over Danish youngster Holger Rune in two hours 12 minutes.

1508 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 23 Celsius (73.4 Fahrenheit).

