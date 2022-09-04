Left Menu

Mushfiqur Rahim announces retirement from T20I cricket

He has represented Bangladesh in 102 T20Is since 2006

04-09-2022
Mushfiqur Rahim. (Photo ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter and former captain Mushfiqur Rahim announced his retirement from T20I cricket on Sunday. The former Bangladesh skipper took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"I would like to announce my retirement from T20 INTERNATIONALS and focus on Test and ODI formats of the game. I will be available to play franchise leagues when the opportunity arrives. Looking forward to proudly represent my nation in the two formats-MR15," Rahim tweeted. He will, however, continue representing the nation in ODIs and Tests.

In the shortest format of the game, he represented Bangladesh in 102 matches ever since his debut in the format in 2006. Across 93 innings, he has scored 1,500 runs at an average of 19.48. His best individual score in the format is 72*. Six half-centuries have come out of his bat in this format.

Besides this, he also captained the national side in T20I format from 2011 to 2014 in 23 matches. Out of these, his side won right matches, lost 14 and one ended in no result. His win percentage in this format is 36.36. Notably, Bangladesh has also been knocked out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Bangladesh could not qualify for the Super Four phase as they lost both of their Group B matches. They lost their first match to Afghanistan by seven wickets. It was followed by a two-wicket loss to Sri Lanka, which knocked them out of the competition.

Rahim was underwhelming in both the matches, scoring 1 and 4 respectively. (ANI)

