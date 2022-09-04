Sharma shoots even par round, lies 61st in Denmark

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma recovered from two bogeys and a double bogey in his first six holes with five birdies to be T-61 at the Made in HimmerLand tournament here The 26-year-old had birdies on eighth, ninth and three more on 14th, 16th and 17th as he carded an even par 71 in the third round. Meanwhile, it is all to play for heading into the final day as four players share the third round lead, with the English trio of Ross McGowan, Oliver Wilson and Matthew Southgate joined by Italy's Francesco Laporta at the summit on 17-under par.

Englishman Matthew Jordan equalled the course record with a nine under 62 to move to within one shot of the lead on 16-under, while American John Catlin delighted the fans with a hole-in-one at the famous 16th - known as HimmerLand Hill.

The spectators witnessed another remarkable hole-out for Southgate, whose second shot on the par four first hole dropped into the cup for a spectacular eagle two.

His six under 65 was matched by former Ryder Cup player Wilson, who could have led outright only for back-to-back bogeys on the final two holes.

McGowan, the outright leader after both of the opening two rounds, signed for a two under 69 while Laporta carded a three under 68.

Jordan held the fifth place on his own while Scotland's Ewen Ferguson, Tom Lewis of England and South African Justin Walters were a shot further back on 15 under par.

