Left Menu

Durand Cup: Odisha FC look to maintain perfect record against Army Green

Josep Gombau's men have been near perfect in the tournament so far winning all three games without conceding a single goal.

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 16:37 IST
Durand Cup: Odisha FC look to maintain perfect record against Army Green
Team Odisha FC (Photo: ISL Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

High-flying Odisha FC will look to continue their red-hot form when their group stage campaign draws to a close with a game against Army Green on Sunday. Josep Gombau's men have been near perfect in the tournament, winning all three games without conceding a single goal. They have also scored eleven times in three matches so far and would love to keep the momentum going before the quarter-finals when they take on Army Green in Guwahati.

Army Green who has won one, drawn one and lost one in their three games so far will look to end their campaign on a high and finish with a respectable points tally of seven points. However, it will be a tall order against an Odisha FC side that have been flamboyant from the word go in the Durand Cup this season.

The goals have come from all quarters for the Juggernauts who have six different scorers in the tournament, led by Saul Crespo and Jerry Mawihmingthanga who have scored three each and are hot on the heels of top scorer Bartholomew Ogbeche. Odisha FC has confirmed the top spot in Group D and we could thus see Gombau rotate his squad and give chances to players who don't have a lot of minutes under their belt as they prepare for the Indian Super League (ISL) season that begins from October 7 with a clash between Kerala Blasters FC and East Bengal FC. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022