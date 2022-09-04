Gujarat Giants onboards Chris Gayle for Legends League Cricket

Adani Sportsline owned Gujarat Giants have picked the boss of T20 Cricket, Chris Gayle on Saturday. The Jamaican allrounder will dawn the Giants colour alongside Virender Sehwag as the Legends League Cricket kicks off from September 16 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. As per the draft rules, franchises have three days to finalise their respective squad including any additional choice of Cricket Legend with their available franchise purse.

Giants had already spent INR 5,51,80,000 to buy 15 stalwarts on Friday, during the virtual draft and were left with INR 2,48,20,000 to finalise their squad. "After Friday's draft, Gujarat Giants had clearly expressed their desire to buy Chris Gayle with the remaining purse from their individual INR 8 Cr franchise purse. We facilitated the discussion and are glad that Gayle will be seen playing for the Adani Sportsline team," said Raman Raheja, CEO and Co-Founder, Legends League Cricket.

The dynamic West Indian is not only a T20 specialist, he holds numerous records to his name. He also happens to be a favourite with fans for his batting style and on-field antics. Gayle will have the company of fellow teammate and West Indian batter Lendl Simmons along with local favourite Parthiv Patel. Sri Lanka's mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis and former New Zealand captain and left-arm spinner Daniel Vettori will be spearheading the spin department whereas Mitchell McClenaghan will lead the pace bowling department.

Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (Captain), Parthiv Patel, Chris Gayle, Elton Chigumbura, Chris Tremlett, Richard Levi, Graeme Swann, Joginder Sharma, Ashoke Dinda, Daniel Vettori, Kevin O'brien, Stuart Binny, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lendl Simmons, Manvinder Bisla and Ajantha Mendis. (ANI)

