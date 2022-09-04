Left Menu

Mumbai girl Anishka Biyani wins gold medal in Malaysian Chess Meet

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 17:55 IST
Mumbai girl Anishka Biyani wins gold medal in Malaysian Chess Meet
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six-year-old Anishka Biyani won gold medal in the Malaysian Age Group Rapid Chess Championship at Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Anishka, a first grade student of Dhirubhai Ambani school, achieved the feat in the Under-6 Open category with an impressive score of four points out of possible six to clinch the title in the girls category.

Participants from as many as eight countries took part in the competition.

Earlier this year, Anishka also qualified as one of the best under-7 players in the All India FIDE rating chess tournament held in Yousufguda, Hyderabad.

''Anishka is extremely talented and this is her first big international victory where she competed with the best players from across the world. It is good for her that she would play more such events in the future,'' said her coach Durga Nagesh Guttula of SMCA in a release.

Anishka's mother Tanushri Biyani was elated and thanked her coach for putting in all the efforts in training and grooming her.

Anishka is currently preparing for the Singapore Open National Age Group Championship that is scheduled to be held later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022