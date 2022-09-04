Mumbai girl Anishka Biyani wins gold medal in Malaysian Chess Meet

Six-year-old Anishka Biyani won gold medal in the Malaysian Age Group Rapid Chess Championship at Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Anishka, a first grade student of Dhirubhai Ambani school, achieved the feat in the Under-6 Open category with an impressive score of four points out of possible six to clinch the title in the girls category.

Participants from as many as eight countries took part in the competition.

Earlier this year, Anishka also qualified as one of the best under-7 players in the All India FIDE rating chess tournament held in Yousufguda, Hyderabad.

''Anishka is extremely talented and this is her first big international victory where she competed with the best players from across the world. It is good for her that she would play more such events in the future,'' said her coach Durga Nagesh Guttula of SMCA in a release.

Anishka's mother Tanushri Biyani was elated and thanked her coach for putting in all the efforts in training and grooming her.

Anishka is currently preparing for the Singapore Open National Age Group Championship that is scheduled to be held later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)