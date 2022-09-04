Left Menu

Pakistan opt to bowl; India pick Pant ahead of Karthik, Hooda and Bishnoi also in playing XI

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 04-09-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 19:21 IST
Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field against arch-rivals India in Super 4 game of the Asia Cup here on Sunday.

India made three changes from the last Pakistan game with Rishabh Pant coming in place of Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya returning in the playing XI after the Hong Kong match, while spinner Ravi Bishnoi got his first-look-in.

Avesh Khan is out with fever, while Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament with knee injury.

For Pakistan, Mohammed Hasnain came in place of Shahnawaz Dahani.

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

