2020 Ranji champions Saurashtra to host Rest of India in Irani Cup from October 1-5
Former Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra will host Rest of India from October 1 to 5 in the Irani Cup, which returns to the domestic calendar after 2019. The previous Irani Cup was played between Vidarbha and Rest of India after the 2018-2019 Ranji Trophy.
Former Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra will host Rest of India from October 1 to 5 in the Irani Cup, which returns to the domestic calendar after 2019. Saurashtra had beaten Bengal to win their maiden title in March 2020, days before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the entire country.
Madhya Pradesh had won their maiden title this season but they are expected to feature in Irani Cup next year.
''Team Saurashtra had become Ranji Trophy Champion of Season 2019-20 on 13th March 2020. Team Saurashtra was then to play Irani Trophy at SCA Stadium from 18th March 2020. Unfortunately, Irani Cup could not be played due to the Pandemic of Covid-19.
''It is very heartening that Domestic Season 2022-23 of BCCI are to be played in full swing and Irani Cup is to be played after two long years,'' said Saurashtra Cricket Association in a statement.
SCA also thanked BCCI secretary Jay Shah for ''considering its request to host and play prestigious Irani Cup 2022''. The previous Irani Cup was played between Vidarbha and Rest of India after the 2018-2019 Ranji Trophy.
