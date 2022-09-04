Left Menu

2020 Ranji champions Saurashtra to host Rest of India in Irani Cup from October 1-5

Former Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra will host Rest of India from October 1 to 5 in the Irani Cup, which returns to the domestic calendar after 2019. The previous Irani Cup was played between Vidarbha and Rest of India after the 2018-2019 Ranji Trophy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 19:29 IST
2020 Ranji champions Saurashtra to host Rest of India in Irani Cup from October 1-5
  • Country:
  • India

Former Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra will host Rest of India from October 1 to 5 in the Irani Cup, which returns to the domestic calendar after 2019. Saurashtra had beaten Bengal to win their maiden title in March 2020, days before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the entire country.

Madhya Pradesh had won their maiden title this season but they are expected to feature in Irani Cup next year.

''Team Saurashtra had become Ranji Trophy Champion of Season 2019-20 on 13th March 2020. Team Saurashtra was then to play Irani Trophy at SCA Stadium from 18th March 2020. Unfortunately, Irani Cup could not be played due to the Pandemic of Covid-19.

''It is very heartening that Domestic Season 2022-23 of BCCI are to be played in full swing and Irani Cup is to be played after two long years,'' said Saurashtra Cricket Association in a statement.

SCA also thanked BCCI secretary Jay Shah for ''considering its request to host and play prestigious Irani Cup 2022''. The previous Irani Cup was played between Vidarbha and Rest of India after the 2018-2019 Ranji Trophy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022