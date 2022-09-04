Left Menu

Premier League asks referee body to look into VAR decisions

The Premier League has asked the body in charge of referees in England to look into two decisions taken after video review on Saturday.West Ham and Newcastle were denied goals that were awarded by the on-field referee, following an intervention by VAR.West Ham manager David Moyes described as scandalous a VAR decision to disallow what would have been a 90th-minute equalizer by Maxwel Cornet against Chelsea because Jarrod Bowen was adjudged to have fouled goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the build-up.

PTI | London | Updated: 04-09-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 20:19 IST
Premier League asks referee body to look into VAR decisions
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Premier League has asked the body in charge of referees in England to look into two decisions taken after video review on Saturday.

West Ham and Newcastle were denied goals that were awarded by the on-field referee, following an intervention by VAR.

West Ham manager David Moyes described as “scandalous” a VAR decision to disallow what would have been a 90th-minute equalizer by Maxwel Cornet against Chelsea because Jarrod Bowen was adjudged to have fouled goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the build-up. Chelsea won 2-1.

At Newcastle, an own-goal by Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell was ruled out for what VAR judged to be a foul by Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock on goalkeeper Vicente Guaita. The game finished 0-0.

The review by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) will look into the two decisions specifically, not the full VAR operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022