Motor racing-Verstappen wins Dutch Grand Prix for second year in a row

Reuters | Zandvoort | Updated: 04-09-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 20:19 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)
  • Netherlands

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his home Dutch Grand Prix from pole position for the second year in a row on Sunday to take his 10th victory of the season and extend his Formula One lead into triple figures.

George Russell finished second for Mercedes with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completing the podium.

Reigning champion Verstappen extended his overall world championship lead to 109 points over Leclerc with seven races remaining. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond)

