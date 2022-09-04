Motor racing-Verstappen wins Dutch Grand Prix for second year in a row
Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his home Dutch Grand Prix from pole position for the second year in a row on Sunday to take his 10th victory of the season and extend his Formula One lead into triple figures.
George Russell finished second for Mercedes with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completing the podium.
Reigning champion Verstappen extended his overall world championship lead to 109 points over Leclerc with seven races remaining. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond)
