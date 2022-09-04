Rugby-Worcester players and staff paid delayed wages - BBC

Left Menu

Worcester Warriors players and staff have been paid their delayed wages, the BBC reported on Sunday, a day after Premiership Rugby said the club would be able to participate in the new season after assurances over the payments. Worcester, who finished 11th last season, are scheduled to kick off the new campaign against London Irish on Saturday. ($1 = 0.8690 pounds)

Worcester Warriors players and staff have been paid their delayed wages, the BBC reported on Sunday, a day after Premiership Rugby said the club would be able to participate in the new season after assurances over the payments. Worcester were issued a winding-up petition over unpaid tax, reportedly worth more than six million pounds ($6.90 million) by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) this month.

The BBC said the club began to make payments on Friday after being held up by an IT issue. The players were paid in full and other staff received 65% of their salaries. Worcester, who finished 11th last season, are scheduled to kick off the new campaign against London Irish on Saturday.

($1 = 0.8690 pounds)

