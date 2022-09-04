Soccer-Wolves striker Kalajdzic suffers serious knee injury

Left Menu

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Sasa Kalajdzic sustained a knee ligament injury on his debut for the Premier League club, they said on Sunday. Mexico forward Raul Jimenez was withdrawn from the squad before kick-off.

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Sasa Kalajdzic sustained a knee ligament injury on his debut for the Premier League club, they said on Sunday. The Austrian was substituted at halftime of Wolves' win over Southampton on Saturday.

"Sasa felt a pain in his knee late in the first half... Unfortunately, scans reveal an anterior cruciate injury and he will see a knee specialist tomorrow," Wolves wrote on their website https://www.wolves.co.uk/news/mens-first-team/20220904-injury-update-kalajdzic-and-jimenez. Mexico forward Raul Jimenez was withdrawn from the squad before kick-off.

"Raul's pre-season was interrupted by a knee injury which means that he is still building his resilience," Wolves said. "It was felt that his body needed a few more days to recover after he felt a pain in his groin during the warm-up and we did not want to put him at increased risk of injury."

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

