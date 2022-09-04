Soccer-Wolves striker Kalajdzic suffers serious knee injury
Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Sasa Kalajdzic sustained a knee ligament injury on his debut for the Premier League club, they said on Sunday. Mexico forward Raul Jimenez was withdrawn from the squad before kick-off. "Raul's pre-season was interrupted by a knee injury which means that he is still building his resilience," Wolves said.
Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Sasa Kalajdzic sustained a knee ligament injury on his debut for the Premier League club, they said on Sunday. The Austrian was substituted at halftime of Wolves' win over Southampton on Saturday.
"Sasa felt a pain in his knee late in the first half... Unfortunately, scans reveal an anterior cruciate injury and he will see a knee specialist tomorrow," Wolves wrote on their website https://www.wolves.co.uk/news/mens-first-team/20220904-injury-update-kalajdzic-and-jimenez. Mexico forward Raul Jimenez was withdrawn from the squad before kick-off.
"Raul's pre-season was interrupted by a knee injury which means that he is still building his resilience," Wolves said. "It was felt that his body needed a few more days to recover after he felt a pain in his groin during the warm-up and we did not want to put him at increased risk of injury."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Raul
- Wolverhampton
- Premier League
- Austrian
- Mexico
- Southampton
- Wolves
ALSO READ
Motorcycling-Bastianini seals maiden pole position at Austrian GP
Motorcycling-Bastianini seals maiden pole position at Austrian GP
Motorcycling-Bastianini seals maiden pole position at Austrian GP
Premier League: Arsenal stay at top following 3-0 win over Bournemouth
Soccer-Battling Newcastle prove how hard Premier League is - Guardiola