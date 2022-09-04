Left Menu

Winless Leicester in turmoil after 5-2 loss at Brighton

PTI | Brighton | Updated: 04-09-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 20:49 IST
Winless Leicester in turmoil after 5-2 loss at Brighton
  • Country:
  • Australia

Leicester plunged into more turmoil in the Premier League by losing 5-2 at Brighton on Sunday to remain in last place and without a win after six matches.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers was already under pressure before his team's fifth league loss of the season, with its defending particularly poor at Amex Stadium.

The visitors failed to capitalize on taking the lead inside the first minute through Kelechi Iheanacho, with an own-goal by Luke Thomas and Moisés Caicedo's strike putting Brighton in the lead after 15 minutes.

Patson Daka equalised in the 33rd but Brighton dominated the second half, with Leandro Trossard and two goals by Alexis Mac Allister — one a penalty, the other a curling free kick deep into stoppage time — piling on the agony for Leicester.

Leicester has just one point and there looks to be unhappiness behind the scenes, with Rodgers having complained during the week that he had “not had the help in the (transfer) market this team needed.” Leicester, which has conceded 16 goals in six matches, has been playing a midfielder — Wilfred Ndidi — at center back in recent matches while goalkeeper Danny Ward has been error-prone and a huge downgrade from the departed Kasper Schmeichel.

AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022