Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul register most fifty-plus run stands in T20I history

The Indian opening duo accomplished this landmark during the high-octane Super Four clash against Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 21:05 IST
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. (Photo- BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Star batters Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul now have the most fifty-plus run stands in T20I cricket history. The Indian opening duo accomplished this landmark during the high-octane Super Four clash against Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday.

The duo added 54-runs in 31 balls before Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 28 off 16 balls by Haris Rauf. Now they have a total of 14 fifty-plus stands in T20I cricket, most in the history of the shortest of format. Nine of these stands are fifty-run stands while five are hundred-run stands.

They are followed by the Irish duo of Kevin O'Brien and Paul Stirling, who have a total of 13 such partnerships, with three being 100-run stands and 10 ten being fifty-run stands. New Zealand duo of Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson comes next with 12 fifty-plus stands, with four of them being hundred run stands.

The Pakistan duo of Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan is at the fourth place with 11 fifty-plus stands, with six of them being hundred run stands. Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first.

India's innings is currently in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

