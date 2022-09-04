Left Menu

Durand Cup 2022: Pedro Martin's late goal helps Odisha FC defeat Army Green

The Juggernauts have won all their group games without conceding a single goal and will now go into the quarter-finals with full confidence.

Updated: 04-09-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 22:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha FC maintained their perfect record in the Durand Cup with a 1-0 win over Army Green at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. The Juggernauts have won all their group games without conceding a single goal and will now go into the quarter-finals with full confidence.

Josep Gombau's men started the game on the front foot with Nandhakumar Sekar and Raynier Fernandes going close with their attempts in the first fifteen minutes. Odisha FC continued to dominate proceedings in the first half but couldn't make the most of the half chances that came their way as the game was deadlocked at 0-0 at the interval.

Gombau freshened things up at the interval as Odisha FC continued to create chances. However, Nandhakumar failed to keep his attempt on goal in the 51st minute. Army Green continued to frustrate Odisha FC as the half wore on but just when it felt that Odisha FC would struggle to break down the Armed Forces side, Martin showed composure inside the box to finally take a chance in the 83rd minute.

Odisha FC continued to look for goals despite taking the lead but could not add to their tally. Martin's goal, however, was enough to settle the contest as Odisha FC walked away with all three points as they finished Group D on top of the points charts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

