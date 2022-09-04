Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, September 4
Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: NFL
Report: Browns signing veteran OL Joe Haeg The Cleveland Browns are signing veteran offensive lineman
Joe Haeg, NFL Network reported Sunday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Sunday's schedule
Florida State at LSU, 7:30 p.m. Report: Liberty QB Charlie Brewer (hand) out 6-8 weeks
Liberty quarterback Charlie Brewer will be sidelined up to two months with a broken hand, The Athletic reported Sunday.
FOOTBALL-NCAAF-LIB-BREWER, Field Level Media Texas TE Jahleel Billingsley serving 6-game suspension
Texas senior tight end Jahleel Billingsley began serving six-game suspension with the Longhorns' season-opening win
Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe.
BASEBALL Sunday's schedule
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m. Colorado at Cincinnati (G1), 12:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m. Oakland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 1:35 p.m. Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 2:40 p.m. Colorado at Cincinnati (G2), ~3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.
Red Sox call up No. 2 prospect 1B Triston Casas The Boston Red Sox called up their No. 2 prospect Triston
Casas from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.
Tigers place DH/1B Miguel Cabrera (biceps) on IL The Detroit Tigers placed Miguel Cabrera on the 10-day
injured list Sunday with a left biceps strain.
White Sox activate OF Luis Robert, option RHP Davis Martin The Chicago White Sox reinstated outfielder Luis Robert from
the paternity list in time for Sunday's home game against the Minnesota Twins.
Rangers designate LHP Dallas Keuchel for assignment
The Texas Rangers designated former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel for assignment Sunday.
BASEBALL-MLB-TEX-KEUCHEL, Field Level Media Twins place RHP Tyler Mahle (shoulder) on injured list
The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Tyler Mahle on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to right shoulder
inflammation.
BASKETBALL Sunday's WNBA schedule
Game 3: Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m. Game 3: Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.
GOLF Sunday's schedule
LPGA -- Dana Open LIV Golf Invitational Boston
SOCCER Sunday's schedule
Atlanta United at Portland, 5:30 p.m. CF Montreal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at New England, 8 p.m. Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 9:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
NYCFC add D Stephen Turnbull on short-term loan New York City FC signed defender Stephen Turnbull to a
short-term contract on Sunday.
MOTORSPORTS Sunday's schedule
IndyCar Series -- Grand Prix of Portland, 3 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington, 6 p.m.
TENNIS Sunday's schedule
ATP -- U.S. Open WTA -- U.S. Open
ESPORTS Sunday's schedule
Overwatch League -- Summer Showdown qualifiers (East/West) CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 16
LoL - League Championship Series Summer Split playoffs (North America) - - - -
