Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

RICHTER'S FAIRYTALE GOAL

Just over two months ago Hertha Berlin's Marco Richter was diagnosed with testicular cancer but on Sunday he got onto the scoresheet in a 2-0 win at Augsburg a week after returning to action. "After such a diagnosis you really have to manage to clear your head and work your way back," Richter, who made his comeback last week in their defeat by Borussia Dortmund, said following his 90th-minute goal. "I had huge support from everyone around me."

MUELLER RECORD Thomas Mueller became the second player on Bayern's all-time appearance list with his 633rd game in all competitions when he came on as a substitute in their 1-1 draw with Union Berlin.

Mueller, who has won more league titles than any other player in Germany, is second only to the club's legendary keeper Sepp Maier who made 689 appearances. BUNDESLIGA SHAKE-UP

Freiburg, Union Berlin and Mainz 05 have shaken up the Bundesliga at the start of the season with sensational runs that put the former in top spot and the latter two in the top five. With German fans desperate for a serious challenge to Bayern's decade-long stranglehold on the title, they are leading the way at the start of the campaign with Union's Sheraldo Becker also toping the scorers' list having netted five goals in five matches.

The Suriname international was also on target against Bayern.

