HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day seven

Highlights of the seventh day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Sunday (times GMT): 1855 BERRETTINI CLAWS PAST DAVIDOVICH FOKINA

Italian Matteo Berrettini made it five Grand Slam quarter-finals in a row after battling past unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 3-6 7-6(2) 6-3 4-6 6-2 on Louis Armstrong Stadium. Up next for the 13th seed is either Casper Ruud or Corentin Moutet.

1508 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 24 Celsius (75.2 Fahrenheit).

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will face Australian Nick Kyrgios, while Ons Jabeur is in action against Veronika Kudermetova. READ MORE:

(Compiled by Manasi Pathak and Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

