HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day seven

Up next for the 13th seed is either Casper Ruud or Corentin Moutet. 1508 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 24 Celsius (75.2 Fahrenheit). Top seed Daniil Medvedev will face Australian Nick Kyrgios, while Ons Jabeur is in action against Veronika Kudermetova. The ball is in her court (Compiled by Manasi Pathak and Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2022 00:36 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 00:36 IST
Highlights of the seventh day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Sunday (times GMT): 1855 BERRETTINI CLAWS PAST DAVIDOVICH FOKINA

Italian Matteo Berrettini made it five Grand Slam quarter-finals in a row after battling past unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 3-6 7-6(2) 6-3 4-6 6-2 on Louis Armstrong Stadium. Up next for the 13th seed is either Casper Ruud or Corentin Moutet.

1508 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 24 Celsius (75.2 Fahrenheit).

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will face Australian Nick Kyrgios, while Ons Jabeur is in action against Veronika Kudermetova. READ MORE:

Protecting young players from abuse must be a priority, Azarenka says Fiery Collins dismantles Cornet challenge to set up Sabalenka date

Ruthless Nadal hands Gasquet U.S. Open mugging to reach fourth round Swiatek tames Davis to reach U.S. Open fourth round

Serena in the broadcast booth? The ball is in her court (Compiled by Manasi Pathak and Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

