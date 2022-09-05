Soccer-Mourinho's Roma suffer humiliating 4-0 loss at Udinese

AS Roma were thrashed 4-0 by a Udinese side who showed no mercy helped by a brilliant early goal from Destiny Udogie on Sunday in their fifth Serie A game of the season.

Roma could have gone top with a win but Udinese scored after five minutes through Udogie, who intercepted a pass between defender Rick Karsdorp and goalkeeper Rui Patricio to slot home. "I prefer losing one match 4-0 than four matches 1-0," Roma manager Jose Mourinho told reporters after his worst defeat at the helm of a Serie A team in his career.

Lazar Samardzic doubled the score in the 56th from outside the box while fellow midfielder Roberto Pereyra netted a left-foot shot in the 75th after an assist by Jean-Victor Makengo. Sandi Lovric slotted home seven minutes later when Pereyra cut the ball back to find him in the middle of the box.

"We conceded goals due to individual mistakes, but for me they are collective mistakes," Mourinho added. Roma are fifth on 10 points, one point behind leaders Napoli and AC Milan and level with Atalanta and fourth-placed Udinese.

Mourinho's side visit Empoli on Sept. 12 while Udinese travel to Sassuolo next Sunday.

