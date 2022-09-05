Left Menu

Tennis-Kyrgios stuns Medvedev to reach U.S. Open quarters

Reuters | New York | Updated: 05-09-2022 07:49 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 07:49 IST
Nick Kyrgios downed world number one Daniil Medvedev 7-6(11) 3-6 6-3 6-2 in an absorbing battle on Sunday to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals and end the Russian's hopes for a title defence in New York.

With the loss to the Australian, there will be a new world number one when rankings are released at the conclusion of the year's final Grand Slam.

