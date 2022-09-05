HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day seven

Highlights of the seventh day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Sunday (times GMT): 0215 KYRGIOS UPSETS MEDVEDEV

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios knocked out defending champion and world number one Daniil Medvedev 7-6(11) 3-6 6-3 6-2 in the fourth round. "I'm really glad to finally show the work. It took me 27 years," said Kyrgios, who will take on Karen Khachanov in the quarter-final.

0020 KHACHANOV OUTLASTS CARRENO BUSTA Karen Khachanov edged twice semi-finalist Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in a tough five-setter, prevailing 4-6 6-3 6-1 4-6 6-3 to reach his third major quarter-final and first in New York.

2200 GAUFF THROUGH IN STRAIGHT SETS American teenager Coco Gauff reached her first U.S. Open quarter-final after the 12th seed battled back from a break down in the second set to overcome China's Zhang Shuai 7-5 7-5 and set up a showdown with 17th seed Caroline Garcia of France.

2040 GARCIA BREEZES PAST RISKE-AMRITRAJ Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia continued her red-hot form with a crushing 6-4 6-1 win over American 29th seed Alison Riske-Amritraj to sweep into her maiden U.S. Open quarter-final.

"I'm trying to be aggressive, go for my shots, even when I'm feeling tight. I'm having fun, yeah," said the 17th-seeded Garcia, who takes on Coco Gauff next. 1935 RUUD HALTS MOUTET'S CHARGE

Fifth seed Casper Ruud ended lucky loser Corentin Moutet's superb run by handing the Frenchman a 6-1 6-2 6-7(4) 6-2 loss to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the first time. Awaiting the Norwegian is 13th seed Matteo Berrettini. 1855 BERRETTINI CLAWS PAST DAVIDOVICH FOKINA

Italian Matteo Berrettini made it five Grand Slam quarter-finals in a row after battling past unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 3-6 7-6(2) 6-3 4-6 6-2 on Louis Armstrong Stadium. 1508 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 24 Celsius (75.2 Fahrenheit). Top seed Daniil Medvedev will face Australian Nick Kyrgios, while Ons Jabeur is in action against Veronika Kudermetova.

