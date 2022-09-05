Rugby-All Blacks without Savea for Melbourne trip

The All Blacks will travel to Melbourne for their fifth round Rugby Championship clash against Australia without loose forwards Ardie Savea and Shannon Frizell, New Zealand Rugby said on Monday. Savea, who has been outstanding in an underperforming team this season, will remain in New Zealand to prepare for the birth of his third child, while Frizell injured his ribs in the 53-3 victory over Argentina at the weekend.

Luke Jacobson has been called into the 33-man squad for the trip as cover for Frizell, who has started at blindside flanker in New Zealand's last three tests. Hoskins Sotutu would be the obvious like-for-like replacement for number eight Savea, who is expected to return for the final match of the campaign against the Wallabies in Auckland on Sept. 24.

Centre Jack Goodhue, who is recovering from knee surgery, and lock Patrick Tuipulotu, who has a neck injury, remain unavailable for selection. Props Aidan Ross and Angus Ta'avao as well as centre Roger Tuivasa-Sheck have been released from the All Blacks squad so they can play National Provincial Championship (NPC) rugby.

Uncapped lock Josh Dickson, who came into the squad as injury cover for the South Africa tour, has been released and will also be available for NPC duty. The victory over the Pumas in Hamilton on Saturday sent New Zealand to the top of the standings ahead of next Thursday's match in Melbourne, which doubles at the first match in the Bledisloe Cup series.

Australia coach Dave Rennie said he would probably name his squad for the match on Wednesday. Forwards - Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Dane Coles, Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tuungafasi, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa'i, Scott Barrett, Sam Cane, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papalii, Akira Ioane, Hoskins Sotutu

Backs - Aaron Smith, Folau Fakatava, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Stephen Perofeta, Richie Mo'unga, Rieko Ioane, Quinn Tupaea, David Havili, Braydon Ennor, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan.

