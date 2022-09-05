Sports News Roundup: Motorcycling-Bagnaia edges out Bastianini to win San Marino GP; Tennis-Gauff races into U.S. Open quarters with win over Zhang and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motorcycling-Bagnaia edges out Bastianini to win San Marino GP

Italian Francesco Bagnaia held off a strong challenge from Enea Bastianini to win the San Marino Grand Prix in front of his home fans in Misano Adriatico on Sunday. Ducati's Bagnaia finished 0.034 seconds ahead of Gresini Racing rider Bastianini, who is joining Ducati next year, to celebrate a thrilling victory after starting fifth on the grid.

Tennis-Gauff races into U.S. Open quarters with win over Zhang

American teenager Coco Gauff used her superior speed to overcome a second set deficit and pull off a thrilling 7-5 7-5 win over China's Zhang Shuai to reach the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open for the first time. With Serena Williams' loss on Friday night likely signaling the end of her legendary career, American tennis fans are eager to see someone emerge in her place and many have put their hopes on the amiable, hard-serving Gauff.

Motor racing-Verstappen continues winning streak in home Dutch GP

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his home Dutch Grand Prix from pole position for the second year in a row on Sunday to send the fans wild and his Formula One world championship lead into triple figures. He added a bonus point for the fastest lap as George Russell finished second for Mercedes and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completed the podium at Zandvoort.

Tennis-Berrettini rallies to reach second straight U.S. Open quarter-final

Italian Matteo Berrettini reached his second consecutive U.S. Open quarter-final by winning a marathon battle with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 3-6 7-6(2) 6-3 4-6 6-2 on Sunday after the Spaniard suffered an injury in the final set. The 13th seed had lost to Davidovich Fokina on clay in Monte Carlo last year but found the right formula on New York's hard courts, sending down 17 aces, firing 48 winners to 27 from his opponent and saving nine of 13 break points.

Soccer-Iran's hopes for World Cup surprise threatened by infighting

Iran hopes history will repeat itself at this November's World Cup in Qatar, 24 years after overcoming a fractious build-up to score a memorable triumph over the United States - the country's decades-long geopolitical rival - in France. As the teams prepare to clash again, and their governments wrangle over reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear pact, the Iranian side's preparations have been thrown into turmoil by a divided squad and maneuvering over its leadership.

Tennis-Kyrgios stuns No. 1 Medvedev to reach U.S. Open quarters

Nick Kyrgios crushed world number one Daniil Medvedev's dreams of a title defense at the U.S. Open on Sunday with a 7-6(11) 3-6 6-3 6-2 victory to reach the quarter-finals and ensure there will be a new top-ranked player when the tournament concludes. In a meeting worthy of a Broadway show between two of the game's biggest servers and most combustible personalities, it was the fiery Australian who was the better in the match's biggest moments, showing off a renewed focus and fitness.

Tennis-Tomljanovic adds to Aussie joy with first quarters in New York

Ajla Tomljanovic made it a night to remember for Australian tennis fans, following compatriot Nick Kyrgios into a maiden U.S. Open quarter-final on Sunday with a gritty victory over Russian Liudmila Samsonova. Shortly after Kyrgios completed a brilliant victory over world number one and 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Tomljanovic backed up her win over retiring Serena Williams with a 7-6(8) 6-1 triumph at the neighboring Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Motor racing-Hamilton apologizes to team for angry radio outburst

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton apologized for an expletive-laden radio outburst at his Mercedes team as his hopes of a first win of the Formula One season disappeared in Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix. The Briton led until a late safety car period left him defending on slower tyres than his rivals, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen roaring past at the re-start to take a home victory.

MLB roundup: Dylan Cease nearly throws no-hitter for ChiSox

Right-hander Dylan Cease pitched a one-hit shutout, falling one out short of a no-hitter, and Elvis Andrus launched a grand slam as the host Chicago White Sox routed the Minnesota Twins 13-0 on Saturday night. Cease narrowly missed the 21st no-hitter in club history, allowing a single to American League batting leader Luis Arraez with two outs in the ninth. Also, the major league leader in walks, Cease (13-6) issued free passes to Jake Cave leading off the third inning and Gilberto Celestino in the sixth in addition to striking out seven.

Tennis-'Go for it': Gutsy Garcia relishing career renaissance at U.S. Open

France's Caroline Garcia is beginning to believe "good things can happen again" in New York, after clawing her way out of a career slump to reach her first-ever U.S. Open quarter-final. She notched her 12th straight win over American Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-4 6-1 Sunday after becoming the first qualifier to win a WTA Tour 1000 event in Cincinnati, the final of three titles she's collected so far this year.

