Tennis-Tomljanovic adds to Aussie joy with first quarters in New York

"Just feels really good to back up a win that I think got a lot of attention," Tomljanovic said, referring to her win over 23-time major winner Williams on Friday.

Reuters | Newyork | Updated: 05-09-2022 10:57 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 10:55 IST
Ajla Tomljanovic Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ajla Tomljanovic made it a night to remember for Australian tennis fans, following compatriot Nick Kyrgios into a maiden U.S. Open quarter-final on Sunday with a gritty victory over Russian Liudmila Samsonova.

Shortly after Kyrgios completed a brilliant victory over world number one and 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Tomljanovic backed up her win over retiring Serena Williams with a 7-6(8) 6-1 triumph at the neighboring Louis Armstrong Stadium. "Just feels good to back up a win that I think got a lot of attention," Tomljanovic said, referring to her win over 23-time major winner Williams on Friday. "Just felt like it's been a really big 48 hours.

"I didn't feel like myself today the whole day. I don't know, just felt a little bit drained. After that slow start, I just didn't want to go out like that. Picked me up, fought back really hard, played some quality tennis after that." Samsonova, 23, came into the evening contest against Tomljanovic on a 13-match winning streak, having lifted titles in Cleveland and Washington D.C. in the leadup to the hardcourt Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows.

The Russian peppered the court with winners and quickly stacked up a 5-2 lead in the opening set. Tomljanovic, 29, showed a lot of resilience to save seven set points and hold serve during a 14-minute marathon ninth game and then successfully defended another setpoint during the tiebreaker to take the opening frame.

The missed opportunities seemed to take a toll on Samsonova's confidence as her errors mounted and Tomljanovic raced through the second set with two breaks of serves to reach the quarter-finals at a major for the third time. Tomljanovic, who reached the Wimbledon's last-eight stage for the previous two editions, will next face Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur, who beat 18th seeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova.

"I think my will to go further in this tournament was strong and I didn't want to stop just after what happened on Friday night," she said. "I thought I deserved more. I wanted to go for more. I dug deep because I felt like I had more left in me."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

