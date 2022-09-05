Left Menu

Rizwan to undergo MRI scan after suffering leg strain

Pakistan have already been plagued by fitness issues with pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of the tournament.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 05-09-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 12:57 IST
Rizwan to undergo MRI scan after suffering leg strain
Mohammad Rizwan. (Photo- PCB Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan is set to undergo a precautionary MRI scan after sustaining a strain in his right leg during the five-wicket win over arch-rivals India in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup here.

Pakistani media reported that Rizwan sustained the strain while landing awkwardly on his right leg in his effort to collect a Mohammad Hasnain's delivery during India's innings. As per reports, the 30-year-old hard-hitting batter was shifted to a hospital soon after Pakistan's last-over win.

Despite the injury, Rizwan came out to open the innings and scored a match-winning 51-ball 71 to help Pakistan chase down India's 181 for seven with five wickets in hand. Rizwan shared a match-defining 73-run partnership for the third wicket to help Pakistan avenge their loss to India in the group league stage. Pakistan has already been plagued by fitness issues with pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

