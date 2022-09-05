Left Menu

Shubhankar ends run of missed cuts to finish T-52 in Denmark

PTI | Forso | Updated: 05-09-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 13:20 IST
Shubhankar Sharma Image Credit: Twitter (@Shubhankar Sharma)

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma shot a 2-under 69 in the final round to finish a modest T-52 at the Made in HimmerLand tournament on the European Tour. The 26-year-old, who had rounds of 68,70,71 on the first three days, finished with a total of 6-under for the week but the silver lining was that it ended his run of five missed cuts.

Indian American Aman Gupta shot 71 and finished 2-under for the week in T-66 place.

England's Oliver Wilson claimed an emotional second DP World Tour victory with a stunning display down the stretch to overcome Scotland's Ewen Ferguson by a single stroke.

It was a dramatic finale and Wilson provided the fireworks, which began with a monster birdie putt at the 13th, before his chip at the 14th horse-shoed around the cup to just miss out on a second successive birdie.

The former Ryder Cup player continued to entertain the crowds with a superb birdie at the 16th - one of just six birdies all day at the short par three known as HimmerLand Hill. He then drained a 65-foot birdie putt at the 17th to edge into a one-shot lead over Ferguson, who moments before had signed for a 66 to post a 20 under total.

A testing tee shot awaited Wilson at the 18th but he smashed it down the middle, before a nerveless approach left him 20 feet for a two-putt par, a four under 67 and a 21-under winning total.

That earned the 41-year-old a first DP World Tour title since the 2014 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, moving him to 28th in the DP World Tour Rankings, and earning him a spot in next week's BMW PGA Championship, the fourth Rolex Series event of the 2022 season.

