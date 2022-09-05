Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kyrgios says new mentality has fueled on-court success; Tennis-Jabeur reaches first U.S. Open quarters with win over Kudermetova and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Kyrgios says new mentality has fueled on-court success

Nick Kyrgios said his desire to make those closest to him proud and change the public's perception of him is the driving force behind his improved play following his fourth-round win over world number one Daniil Medvedev at the U.S. Open on Sunday. The mercurial Australian has long been open about his struggles with mental health and said he is proud to have bounced back after being in some "scary places" in recent years.

Tennis-Jabeur reaches first U.S. Open quarters with win over Kudermetova

Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur dug herself out of a hole in the first set to defeat Russian Veronika Kudermetova 7-6(1) 6-4 to book her spot in the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the first time. Jabeur found herself trailing 5-2 as the 18th-seeded Kudermetova made a fast start with a pinpoint backhand that ran the Wimbledon runner-up ragged in the night's final match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Tennis-Gauff races into U.S. Open quarters with win over Zhang

American teenager Coco Gauff used her superior speed to overcome a second-set deficit and pull off a thrilling 7-5 7-5 win over China's Zhang Shuai to reach the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open for the first time. With Serena Williams' loss on Friday night likely signaling the end of her legendary career, American tennis fans are eager to see someone emerge in her place and many have put their hopes on the amiable, hard-serving Gauff.

Motor racing-Verstappen continues winning streak in home Dutch GP

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his home Dutch Grand Prix from pole position for the second year in a row on Sunday to send the fans wild and his Formula One world championship lead into triple figures. He added a bonus point for the fastest lap as George Russell finished second for Mercedes and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completed the podium at Zandvoort.

Tennis-No honor for the past, Court hits out after Serena salutes

Australian Margaret Court believes she does not get as much credit as she deserves for her 24 Grand Slam singles titles from anyone in the tennis world these days, least of all Serena Williams. Williams was feted in many quarters as the greatest tennis player of all time when she retired after her third-round loss at the U.S. Open on Saturday, one title shy of the record Court set from 1960 to 1973.

Tennis-Kyrgios stuns No. 1 Medvedev to reach U.S. Open quarters

Nick Kyrgios crushed world number one Daniil Medvedev's dreams of a title defense at the U.S. Open on Sunday with a 7-6(11) 3-6 6-3 6-2 victory to reach the quarter-finals and ensure there will be a new top-ranked player when the tournament concludes. In a meeting worthy of a Broadway show between two of the game's biggest servers and most combustible personalities, it was the fiery Australian who was the better in the match's biggest moments, showing off a renewed focus and fitness.

Tennis-Kyrgios happy to 'look like an idiot' after a bizarre play

Just when tennis fans thought Nick Kyrgios had run out of ways to surprise them, the Australian came up with another bizarre shot during a rally against Daniil Medvedev at the U.S. Open on Sunday. The ever-entertaining Wimbledon finalist elicited cheers from some and quizzical looks from others in the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd when he ran around the net to volley a mock winner on Medvedev's side of the court.

Tennis-No shame for Medvedev after exiting U.S. Open to in-form Kyrgios

Russian Daniil Medvedev said Nick Kyrgios played to the level of Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic on Sunday, as the Australian shut down his title defense 7-6(11) 3-6 6-3 6-2 in the fourth round of the U.S. Open. The nimble, hard-serving Medvedev hung in with the Wimbledon finalist until the third set, where he lost all momentum and will now lose his world number one ranking in his worst showing at the New York hard court major since 2018.

MLB roundup: Dylan Cease nearly throws no-hitter for ChiSox

Right-hander Dylan Cease pitched a one-hit shutout, falling one out short of a no-hitter, and Elvis Andrus launched a grand slam as the host Chicago White Sox routed the Minnesota Twins 13-0 on Saturday night. Cease narrowly missed the 21st no-hitter in club history, allowing a single to American League batting leader Luis Arraez with two outs in the ninth. Also, the major league leader in walks, Cease (13-6) issued free passes to Jake Cave leading off the third inning and Gilberto Celestino in the sixth in addition to striking out seven.

Cricket-Break and friendly dressing room rekindle Kohli's love for game

A timely break away from the game and a friendly dressing room has helped Virat Kohli rediscover his love for cricket, the star batsman said after showing fresh sign of his resurgence at the ongoing Asia Cup. Kohli has endured a tumultuous 12 months during which he was shorn of captaincy and short of runs, which the 33-year-old said impacted his wellbeing and prompted him to skip the tours of the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

(With inputs from agencies.)