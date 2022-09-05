Left Menu

Soccer-Asian Under-20 qualifiers moved out of Iraq's Basra

Iraq is one of 19 countries the Australian government advises its citizens to avoid and Football Australia said it was now investigating the possibility of its Under-20 squad competing in a four-team tournament in Spain. The Under-20 Asian Cup takes place in Uzbekistan in 2023.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 13:40 IST
Soccer-Asian Under-20 qualifiers moved out of Iraq's Basra
Representative image

Group H qualifying matches for next year's Under-20 Asian Cup will be moved from the Iraqi city of Basra with a new venue to be announced soon, the Asian Football Confederation said in a statement https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_u20_asian_cup/news/young_talents_ready_for_afc_u20_asian_cup%E2%84%A2_uzbekistan_2023_qualifiers.html on Monday. Group H comprises India, Iraq and Kuwait. Australia withdrew their team last month on safety grounds after the group was assigned to Basra. The matches are due to take place this month.

Clashes among rival Shi'ite Muslim militants in Basra killed at least four people last week as violence caused by a worsening political crisis hit the south of the country. Iraq is one of 19 countries the Australian government advises its citizens to avoid and Football Australia said it was now investigating the possibility of its Under-20 squad competing in a four-team tournament in Spain.

The Under-20 Asian Cup takes place in Uzbekistan in 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022