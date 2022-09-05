Left Menu

US Open: Karen Khachanov outlasts Pablo Carreno Busta in five-set thriller

The 26-year-old Khachanov won the match against Carreno Busta 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in a match that lasted for three hours and 20 minutes.

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 13:41 IST
Karen Khachanov (Photo: Karen Khachanov/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
New York [US], September 4 (ANI): Karen Khachanov reached the quarter-finals at the US Open for the first time on Sunday, defeating Pablo Carreno Busta to continue his strong run in New York. The 26-year-old Khachanov emerged victorious against Carreno Busta 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in a match that lasted for three hours and 20 minutes.

"With Pablo, we always have unbelievably tough matches. I was prepared physically to be ready for the whole match to play my best. From the first match (Monday), I started to feel better and better, more confident of course," Khachanov said in his on-court interview. On the other hand, Matteo Berrettini of Italy demonstrated his own ability to dig deep as he prevailed 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the pair's fourth-round clash at the hard-court Grand Slam.

After a slow start in the match that saw Berrettini trailing by a set and a break, Berrettini looked to have taken control of the three-hour, 45-minute clash after finding rhythm behind his shots and huge forehand, but Davidovich Fokina responded to some wild support from the stands to storm back with a stirring fourth-set showing that forced a decider on Louis Armstrong Stadium. Berrettini will next face fifth seed Casper Ruud, who ended the dream run of Corentin Moutet with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-2 victory.

"I'm really proud because I didn't start the match the way I wanted to. I was down a set and a break... and I found the right energy. I have to say I was a little bit tired in the fourth, and he was playing unbelievable tennis. So, I lost the fourth, and I was like, 'OK, now I'm going to give everything," said Berrettini in his on-court interview. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

