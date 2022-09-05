Jemimah Rodrigues, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath nominated for ICC Women's Player of the Month for August

Left Menu

The ICC Player of the Month nominations in the women's category features India batter Jemimah Rodrigues, Australia batter Beth Mooney and Australia all-rounder Tahlia McGrath.

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 15:59 IST
Jemimah Rodrigues (Photo: ICC/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The nominees for ICC Players of the Month of August for women's international cricket were announced on Monday. August saw some strong women candidates staking their claim with some brilliant performances. The ICC Player of the Month nominations in the women's category features India batter Jemimah Rodrigues, Australia batter Beth Mooney and Australia all-rounder Tahlia McGrath.

Jemimah Rodrigues was the backbone of the Indian team that went all the way into the finals of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. She concluded the multi-sports event fifth on the run-scorers list with 146 runs in five matches. Rodrigues was the top run-scorer with 56* off 46 in India's important clash against Barbados to help her side secure a semi-final spot.

Beth Mooney, the highest run-scorer at the recently concluded 2022 Commonwealth Games and a gold medal winner - Beth Mooney had a dream run in August 2022. Mooney started the month with a brilliant unbeaten 70 off 49 balls against Pakistan in Australia's final Group A game. She followed that up with a patient 29-ball 36 in the semi-final clash against New Zealand, batting her side out of trouble after the early wickets.

Tahlia McGrath is the second gold medallist from the Australian team that makes it to the Player of the Month shortlist for August 2022. Her all-round brilliance was one of the key factors in Australia making history and bagging the gold medal in the first-ever women's tournament in the event's history. She finished the tournament as the joint second-highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in five matches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

