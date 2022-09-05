Left Menu

Arjun Maini finishes second in GT World Challenge Europe

The Bangalore-based driver along with Hubert Haupt and Florian Scholze of team HRT finished on the position in the gold class after a three-hour action-packed event.It was really fun to drive, and I managed to keep a Good Pace throughout which helped us to move ahead in the Standings.

PTI | Hockenheim | Updated: 05-09-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 16:19 IST
Arjun Maini finishes second in GT World Challenge Europe
Arjun Maini Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

India's Mercedes-AMG driver Arjun Maini claimed the second position at the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe here on Monday. The Bangalore-based driver along with Hubert Haupt and Florian Scholze of team HRT finished on the position in the gold class after a three-hour action-packed event.

''It was really fun to drive, and I managed to keep a Good Pace throughout which helped us to move ahead in the Standings. I was very happy with the consistency, and I think with all the experience I now have, I am able to show my pace as well as consistency,'' Arjun said in a release.

The race witnessed several interventions of safety cars, and at one point, the number 5 car in which Arjun was part of, slipped to sixth.

Maini did the last one-hour stint which is normally done by a gold class driver, and brought the car in the second position.

This was the second podium finish for car number 5, and they are currently placed fourth in the Championship.

''I will look forward to the last round later this year. This is a team event and all three of us have been able to contribute to the success. Team HRT have done their best to give us a Very competitive Mercedes GT3 and we made full use of the opportunity,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022