Left Menu

Indian women to open campaign against Canada in FIH Nations Cup hockey

India are placed in Pool B along side Canada, Japan and South Africa in the eight-nation tournament, a qualifier for next seasons FIH Pro League.Pool A consists of Korea, Italy, hosts Spain, and Ireland.After Canada, India will face Japan on December 12 before rounding off their pool campaign against South Africa on December 14.Top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semifinal which is scheduled to be held on December 16.The final of the tournament is slated for December 17.

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 05-09-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 16:23 IST
Indian women to open campaign against Canada in FIH Nations Cup hockey
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The Indian women's hockey team will open its campaign against Canada in the FIH Nations Cup to be held in Valencia, Spain from December 11 to 17. India are placed in Pool B along side Canada, Japan and South Africa in the eight-nation tournament, a qualifier for next season's FIH Pro League.

Pool A consists of Korea, Italy, hosts Spain, and Ireland.

After Canada, India will face Japan on December 12 before rounding off their pool campaign against South Africa on December 14.

Top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semifinal which is scheduled to be held on December 16.

The final of the tournament is slated for December 17. The Indian women's team finished a creditable third in its debut outing in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22 season.

The Indian women had a pretty successful 2021-22 season, finishing a historic fourth in Tokyo Olympics before winning a bronze medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022