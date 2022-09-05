Left Menu

Road Safety World Series schedule revealed, India Legends to take on South Africa Legends in tournament opener

Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun, and Raipur

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 18:26 IST
Road Safety World Series schedule revealed, India Legends to take on South Africa Legends in tournament opener
Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo- file image). Image Credit: ANI
The schedule for the Road Safety World Series cricket tournament was announced on Monday. The second season of the Road Safety World Series was recently announced. The season will see legends from Indian cricket like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and many more will be seen playing.

The tournament will take place in four cities: Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun, and Raipur. September will mark the beginning of the second season, while October will mark the start of the final leg of the tournament. The tournament kicks-off on September 10 at Kanpur where India Legends take on South African legends.

India, New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, and England will be among the teams playing. In addition to the two Semifinals and the summit clash, there will also be a third-place playoff. The RSWS is supported by the Government of India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Information and Technology, and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar will lead defending champions India Legends in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS). Kanpur will host the opener and Raipur will host the two semi-finals and final.

The India Legend team includes the stylish and dynamic left-hander Yuvraj Singh who has played critical knocks to take India to victory. The team will also include legends like Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Stuart Binny, S Badrinath, Naman Ojha as a wicketkeeper, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar and Rahul Sharma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

