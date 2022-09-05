Left Menu

In-form Hitaashee ready for another battle in Hero WPGT

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-09-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 18:27 IST
In-form Hitaashee ready for another battle in Hero WPGT
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
The talented Hitaashee Bakshi will look to carry her fine form into the 12th leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour which tees off at the Hyderabad Golf Association course here on Tuesday.

Hitaashee, who won her third title of the season edging past Order of Merit leader Pranavi Urs and local girl Sneha Singh in the same city last week, will tee off in the first 2-ball alongside Khushi Khanijau in the Rs 9 lakh event.

Many of the top Indian stars continue to play on the Ladies European Tour. As many as six of India's leading stars are in Europe, led by Diksha Dagar, Tvesa Malik, Vani Kapoor, Amandeep Drall, Ridhima Dilawari and Neha Tripathi. That the local Hero WPGT has schooled many of the youngsters who are now playing at the much higher level is a sure sign of the growth of women's professional golf in India.

With India due to host the Ladies European Tour's Qualifying Stage 1 event soon, there will be many more girls who will try to jump to a higher platform, leaving the domestic space for youngsters to come in and fill.

This week too, Hitaashee, Pranavi and Sneha are likely to be engaged in the battle for honours. Besides them, Hitaashee's sister Jahanvi, who is hungry for a title, as also Seher Atwal, Gauri Karhade, Shweta Mansingh and Suchitra Ramesh, who played in a few events in Europe on the Ladies European Tour's Access Series, are strong contenders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

