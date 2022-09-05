Left Menu

Rugby-France's Vakatawa barred from playing due to medical issue

France and Racing 92 centre Virimi Vakatawa has been told by a medical commission of the country's rugby league (LNR) that he cannot play the sport professionally anymore due to a health problem, his club announced on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 19:23 IST
Rugby-France's Vakatawa barred from playing due to medical issue

France and Racing 92 centre Virimi Vakatawa has been told by a medical commission of the country's rugby league (LNR) that he cannot play the sport professionally anymore due to a health problem, his club announced on Monday. The club did not provide details of the problem but French sports daily L'Equipe said a news conference in the presence of Vakatawa is expected to take place on Tuesday.

"Racing 92 has just been informed of the decision of the LNR's medical committee to ban Virimi Vakatawa from continuing his professional career as a rugby player in France," the club said in a statement. "Particularly saddened by this terrible announcement, Racing 92 gives its full support to Vakatawa."

The 30-year-old, who has Fijian roots, made his debut for France in 2016 and has played more than 30 tests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022