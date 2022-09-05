Sports News Roundup: Gauff races into U.S. Open quarters with win over Zhang; Verstappen may have less than a month to wait for title two and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Jabeur reaches first U.S. Open quarters with win over Kudermetova

Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur dug herself out of a hole in the first set to defeat Russian Veronika Kudermetova 7-6(1) 6-4 to book her spot in the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the first time. Jabeur found herself trailing 5-2 as the 18th-seeded Kudermetova made a fast start with pinpoint backhand that ran the Wimbledon runner-up ragged in the night's final match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Tennis-Djokovic to skip Serbia's Davis Cup group stage ties for personal reasons

Novak Djokovic will miss Serbia's Davis Cup Finals group stage matches starting in Valencia next week due to personal reasons, the country's tennis federation announced on Monday. The former world number one won Wimbledon to take his Grand Slam singles titles tally to 21 but missed the ongoing U.S. Open as he opted not to be vaccinated against COVID-19, which meant he could not fly to New York for the year's final major.

Tennis-Gauff races into U.S. Open quarters with win over Zhang

American teenager Coco Gauff used her superior speed to overcome a second set deficit and pull off a thrilling 7-5 7-5 win over China's Zhang Shuai to reach the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open for the first time. With Serena Williams' loss on Friday night likely signaling the end of her legendary career, American tennis fans are eager to see someone emerge in her place and many have put their hopes on the amiable, hard-serving Gauff.

Tennis-Knocked off No. 1 ranking, Medvedev rues 2022 major show

Sunday's defeat by Nick Kyrgios in the U.S. Open fourth round would have tasted extra bitter to Daniil Medvedev with the Russian also set to lose his world number one ranking as his title defence ended in New York. Kyrgios' 7-6(11) 3-6 6-3 6-2 win meant the 26-year-old Medvedev will lose the bulk of the 2,000 ranking points he claimed by lifting his maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows last year.

Motor racing-Verstappen continues winning streak in home Dutch GP

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his home Dutch Grand Prix from pole position for the second year in a row on Sunday to send the fans wild and his Formula One world championship lead into triple figures. He added a bonus point for the fastest lap as George Russell finished second for Mercedes and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completed the podium at Zandvoort.

Olympics-50 years on, Germany asks for forgiveness over 1972 Munich Games attacks

Germany's president asked for forgiveness on Monday for his country's failure to protect Israeli athletes and team members who were murdered 50 years ago at the 1972 Munich Olympics. "We cannot make right what happened," Frank-Walter Steinmeier told a gathering including relatives of the dead and Israeli officials during commemorations at the airfield where a failed rescue attempt took place.

Tennis-Kyrgios stuns No. 1 Medvedev to reach U.S. Open quarters

Nick Kyrgios crushed world number one Daniil Medvedev's dreams of a title defense at the U.S. Open on Sunday with a 7-6(11) 3-6 6-3 6-2 victory to reach the quarter-finals and ensure there will be a new top-ranked player when the tournament concludes. In a meeting worthy of a Broadway show between two of the game's biggest servers and most combustible personalities, it was the fiery Australian who was the better in the match's biggest moments, showing off a renewed focus and fitness.

Motor racing-Verstappen may have less than a month to wait for title two

Max Verstappen will be 25 years old when he takes his second Formula One world title but whether it is days or weeks after his birthday in Singapore at the end of September remains to be seen. The Red Bull driver is so dominant that, without wanting to tempt fate in a sport full of danger, it is surely only a matter of when and where rather than if.

MLB roundup: Dylan Cease nearly throws no-hitter for ChiSox

Right-hander Dylan Cease pitched a one-hit shutout, falling one out short of a no-hitter, and Elvis Andrus launched a grand slam as the host Chicago White Sox routed the Minnesota Twins 13-0 on Saturday night. Cease narrowly missed the 21st no-hitter in club history, allowing a single to American League batting leader Luis Arraez with two outs in the ninth. Also the major league leader in walks, Cease (13-6) issued free passes to Jake Cave leading off the third inning and Gilberto Celestino in the sixth in addition to striking out seven.

Soccer-UEFA chief Ceferin certain 2030 World Cup will be in Spain and Portugal

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said on Monday that he was certain Spain and Portugal will host the 2030 World Cup. The two countries signed an agreement in 2020 to push ahead with a joint bid to host the tournament and made it official in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)