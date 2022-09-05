Left Menu

Coaches root for competitive football in SAFF Women's Championship 2022

India are placed in Group A along with Pakistan, Maldives and Bangladesh

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 22:38 IST
Coaches root for competitive football in SAFF Women's Championship 2022
Coaches pose together ahead of SAFF Women's Championship. (Photo- AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The SAFF Women's Championship is all set to kick off in Nepal on Tuesday at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu and the coaches have expressed optimism about the prospects of their teams. They felt that the tournament will witness competitive football. India are placed in Group A along with Pakistan, Maldives and Bangladesh.

Speaking to the media ahead of the start of the tournament, India head coach Suren Chettri said they were prepared for the matches. "We are prepared for the Championship and the girls are really motivated to start the matches. They are working hard for another title to defend," Suren said.

"It is always easy to win a championship but to maintain the winning streak, is another challenge we need to overcome," he added. Bangladesh head coach Golam Rabbani Choton, said, "Our girls are ready to take each match at a time and it is going to be a healthy competition."

Maldives head coach Ahmed Dunga Shareef feels that they are placed in a tough group but are ready for the challenges. "We are in a group of death but we hope to give our best. We want to give fight to every team as we know it is going to be a competitive tournament," said Shareef.

The Senior Women's National team of Pakistan is back on the international stage after eight years and seemed confident ahead of the tournament. "Playing after such a long time is exciting but at the same time is a bit challenging. We have tried to put together our team, and have got good players. Pakistan is a very competitive team and will fight till the end and play good football," stated head coach Adeel Rizki.

The SAFF Women's Championship will kick off at 5.15 pm on September 6. Bhutan will take on hosts Nepal in the first match. India will begin their campaign on September 7 with a match against Pakistan. The matches will be streamed Live on the Eleven Sports platform. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
3
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022