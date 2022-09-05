Manipal Tigers announces signing of Darren Sammy, Imran Tahir and Corey Anderson for Legends League Cricket

Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), the franchise owners of Manipal Tigers, announced on Monday the signing of two-time T20 World Cup winning Captain Darren Sammy, former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson and former South African spinner Imran Tahir for the upcoming Legends League Cricket starting from September 16, 2022. The Tigers, helmed by Indian spin wizard Harbhajan Singh, had spent the most amount of INR 6,91,20,000 among the four franchises and had a remaining purse of INR 1,08,80,000 left to add more names of their choice.

"The team had already picked 13 stalwarts earlier from the draft and with the money left, they wanted to pick some more names to be part of their team; they wanted players who are effective T20 players and one could not have shortlisted better names. "All the three cricketers have extensively played T20 cricket for their respective countries and have match-winning contributions for various other current T20 League across the world," said Raman Raheja, CEO and Co-Founder Legends League Cricket

Manipal Tigers have already picked top cricketing legends, Brett Lee and Muttiah Muralidharan along with former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener. The team also has Sri Lanka wicket-keeper Romesh Kaluwitherana, who played a crucial role in helping Sri Lanka win the 1996 World Cup with his famous tsunami-style batting display. They have also onboarded World Cup-winning Australian Coach John Buchanan and former India selector, Sarandeep Singh to be part of the coaching staff. Both the former cricketers were part of the draft process as well.

The Legends League Cricket will be a four-team tournament and a 16-match affair. The league will start on September 17 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and will be hosted in five different cities, including Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur. (ANI)

