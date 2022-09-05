Left Menu

Manipal Tigers announces signing of Darren Sammy, Imran Tahir and Corey Anderson for Legends League Cricket

MEMG have also onboarded World Cup-winning Australian Coach John Buchanan and former India selector, Sarandeep Singh to be part of the coaching staff

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 22:45 IST
Manipal Tigers announces signing of Darren Sammy, Imran Tahir and Corey Anderson for Legends League Cricket
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), the franchise owners of Manipal Tigers, announced on Monday the signing of two-time T20 World Cup winning Captain Darren Sammy, former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson and former South African spinner Imran Tahir for the upcoming Legends League Cricket starting from September 16, 2022. The Tigers, helmed by Indian spin wizard Harbhajan Singh, had spent the most amount of INR 6,91,20,000 among the four franchises and had a remaining purse of INR 1,08,80,000 left to add more names of their choice.

"The team had already picked 13 stalwarts earlier from the draft and with the money left, they wanted to pick some more names to be part of their team; they wanted players who are effective T20 players and one could not have shortlisted better names. "All the three cricketers have extensively played T20 cricket for their respective countries and have match-winning contributions for various other current T20 League across the world," said Raman Raheja, CEO and Co-Founder Legends League Cricket

Manipal Tigers have already picked top cricketing legends, Brett Lee and Muttiah Muralidharan along with former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener. The team also has Sri Lanka wicket-keeper Romesh Kaluwitherana, who played a crucial role in helping Sri Lanka win the 1996 World Cup with his famous tsunami-style batting display. They have also onboarded World Cup-winning Australian Coach John Buchanan and former India selector, Sarandeep Singh to be part of the coaching staff. Both the former cricketers were part of the draft process as well.

The Legends League Cricket will be a four-team tournament and a 16-match affair. The league will start on September 17 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and will be hosted in five different cities, including Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
3
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022