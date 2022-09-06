Left Menu

Soccer-Normann dropped from Norway squad after signing with Russian club

Normann, who has made 12 appearances for Norway, earlier played for Russian club FC Rostov. "All of the Norwegian and European football agree to put joint pressure on Russia as a belligerent party, which has also used positions of power in sport very actively," NFF President Lise Klaveness said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2022 02:09 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 02:09 IST
Soccer-Normann dropped from Norway squad after signing with Russian club

Norway's Mathias Normann will not be considered for international duty as he has recently joined an undisclosed Russian club, the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) said on Monday. Norway coach Stale Solbakken informed Normann on Monday that he would not be invited to the team's next gathering.

While most foreign players left Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine in February, 26-year-old midfielder Normann returns to Russian soccer after a season on loan in Norwich. Normann, who has made 12 appearances for Norway, earlier played for Russian club FC Rostov.

"All of the Norwegian and European football agree to put joint pressure on Russia as a belligerent party, which has also used positions of power in sport very actively," NFF President Lise Klaveness said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022