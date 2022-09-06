HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day eight

Highlights of the eighth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times in GMT): 2207 TIAFOE BEATS NADAL TO MOVE INTO QUARTERS

Frances Tiafoe claimed the biggest win of his career when he upset second seed Rafa Nadal 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3. Tiafoe, the last American left in the men's draw, will next face Russian Andrey Rublev.

Top seed Iga Swiatek dropped a set for the first time in the tournament against Jule Niemeier but fought back to win 2-6 6-4 6-0 to book a spot in the quarter-finals where she will play American eighth seed Jessica Pegula. "I'm just proud I didn't lose hope," Swiatek said. "I'm pretty glad I used my experience."

1815 PEGULA OUSTS KVITOVA TO MOVE INTO QUARTER-FINALS Jessica Pegula became the second American after Coco Gauff to move into the quarter-finals after the eighth seed beat Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova 6-3 6-2.

1745 RUBLEV DISPATCHES NORRIE IN STRAIGHT SETS Russian Andrey Rublev downed British seventh seed Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-4 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the sixth time in his career.

The ninth-seeded Russian, who has never reached the semis at a major, will face either Rafa Nadal or Frances Tiafoe. 1512 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began in New York with the temperature at 26 degrees Celsius (78.8 degrees Fahrenheit). Local hope Jessica Pegula will begin proceedings against Petra Kvitova on Arthur Ashe Stadium later with Rafa Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz also in fourth-round action.

