Tennis-Tiafoe knocks out Nadal in major U.S. Open upset
American Frances Tiafoe played the match of his life to beat second seed Rafa Nadal 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3 in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Monday.
It was the first time this year that Nadal, who had been chasing a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title, has been beaten in a major.
The Spaniard triumphed at the Australian and French Opens before withdrawing with an abdominal injury before his semi-final at Wimbledon.
