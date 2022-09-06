Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-AlphaTauri defends Red Bull F1 strategist after online abuse

Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri condemned "accusations of foul play" against the Formula One team and Red Bull's head of strategy after Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda's retirement in Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix led to online abuse. Tsunoda triggered a virtual safety car (VSC) when he stopped by the side of the track, an incident that ultimately helped Red Bull's race winner and runaway championship leader Max Verstappen.

Tennis-Knocked off No. 1 ranking, Medvedev rues 2022 major show

Sunday's defeat by Nick Kyrgios in the U.S. Open fourth round would have tasted extra bitter to Daniil Medvedev with the Russian also set to lose his world number one ranking as his title defence ended in New York. Kyrgios' 7-6(11) 3-6 6-3 6-2 win meant the 26-year-old Medvedev will lose the bulk of the 2,000 ranking points he claimed by lifting his maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows last year.

Olympics-50 years on, Germany asks for forgiveness over 1972 Munich Games attacks

Germany's president asked for forgiveness on Monday for his country's failure to protect Israeli athletes and team members who were murdered 50 years ago at the 1972 Munich Olympics. "We cannot make right what happened," Frank-Walter Steinmeier told a gathering including relatives of the dead and Israeli officials during commemorations at the airfield where a failed rescue attempt took place.

Tennis-Rublev downs Briton Norrie to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals

Rainy weather could not dampen Russian Andrey Rublev's sublime form as he rolled past Briton Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-4 6-4 on Monday to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals. The ninth seeded Rublev fired down 11 aces in what turned out to be a brisk affair, which would have come as a relief considering he had been stretched to five-sets in two of his previous three matches.

Motor racing-Verstappen may have less than a month to wait for title two

Max Verstappen will be 25 years old when he takes his second Formula One world title but whether it is days or weeks after his birthday in Singapore at the end of September remains to be seen. The Red Bull driver is so dominant that, without wanting to tempt fate in a sport full of danger, it is surely only a matter of when and where rather than if.

Tennis-Terrific Tiafoe knocks out Nadal in major U.S. Open upset

American Frances Tiafoe played the match of his life to beat second seed Rafa Nadal 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3 in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Monday. It was the first time this year that Nadal, who had been chasing a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title, has been beaten in a major.

Tennis-Swiatek survives surprise test from Niemeier to reach U.S. Open quarters

Iga Swiatek was given a mighty scare by little-known Jule Niemeier on Monday before the Polish top seed finally handed the 108th-ranked German a 2-6 6-4 6-0 reality check in the fourth round of the U.S. Open. Swiatek, who collected her second Roland Garros title amid a 37-match winning streak earlier this year, barely looked like the world's best player as she sprayed the court with errors to surrender the opening set.

Tennis-Nadal his own toughest critic after shock loss in U.S. Open fourth round

Second seed Rafa Nadal said he would make no excuses after his shock loss to American Frances Tiafoe in the U.S. Open fourth round Monday, despite a serious abdominal injury that derailed his run-up to the year's final major. Tiafoe had not made the quarter-final of a major since the 2019 Australian Open but had no issues ending the Spaniard's path to a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title as Nadal struggled with his serve and on the return.

Tennis-Pegula shines through rain to reach U.S. Open quarter-final

A surprise shower failed to stop American Jessica Pegula from reaching her third Grand Slam quarter-final this year as she toppled twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3 6-2 at the U.S. Open on Monday. One of the most reliable returners in the sport, Czech Kvitova had won both of their previous meetings but was left to rue her missed chances -- as she converted only two of the six break points she earned.

Brittney Griner's Russian detention hits 200-day mark

Monday marked 200 days since WNBA star Brittney Griner was first detained in a Russian airport. The Phoenix Mercury center was arrested Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

