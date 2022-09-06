Left Menu

US Open: Frances Tiafoe stuns No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal, storms into quarter-finals

Playing in Arthur Ashe Stadium, the 24-year-old played fearlessly throughout the three-hour, 31-minute thriller to clinch the match against Nadal 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

ANI | Updated: 06-09-2022 08:14 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 08:14 IST
US Open: Frances Tiafoe stuns No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal, storms into quarter-finals
Frances Tiafoe (Photo: US Open/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Frances Tiafoe of America stunned four-time champion Rafael Nadal on Monday at the US Open to reach his second Grand Slam quarter-finals. Playing in Arthur Ashe Stadium, the 24-year-old played fearlessly throughout the three-hour, 31-minute thriller to clinch the match against Nadal 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Tiafoe slammed the ball off both wings and rallied from a breakdown in the fourth set to become the first American man to reach the last eight in New York since John Isner in 2018. The American struck 49 winners to turn the tables in style. The 22nd seed will next play Andrey Rublev after the ninth seed downed Briton Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

After claiming the first set and losing the second, Tiafoe made a stunning comeback to clinch the third. In a tight fourth set, the Spaniard hammered first to move 3-1 ahead. Tiafoe stuck to his game plan, though, and worked his way back into the set. He swung freely and held his nerve, cruising off five straight games to seal a historic win. "I'm beyond happy, almost in tears, I can't believe it. I played unbelievable tennis today. I really don't know what happened," Tiafoe said in his on-court interview.

"At 4-3 [in the fourth set], when I went up 40/0, my legs were like cement. I just needed to get out of the game and then pray to god that I don't have to serve for it. I was lucky enough to get out of that game. I came out not giving Rafa all the respect. I came out to win a tennis match if front of you guys," Tiafoe said. "When I first came on the scene I felt like a lot of people had a lot of expectations on me on how I would do. I wasn't ready for it mentally. I wasn't mature enough for it. These past couple of years, when the tension hasn't been on me I have been able to develop. I have a great team behind me. I am just putting my head down and I am happy with where I am in life in general. I am able to do me and do it my way and enjoy the game I love," the American said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022