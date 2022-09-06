US Open: Andrey Rublev defeats Cameron Norrie to claim spot in quarter-finals
The hard-hitting ninth seed produced a clinical display to down the Briton 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a match that lasted two-hours and 26-minutes.
Andrey Rublev of Russia put up a stunning performance to cruise into the quarter-finals of the ongoing US Open on Monday, defeating Cameron Norrie after a rock-solid fourth-round showdown. The hard-hitting ninth seed produced a clinical display to down the Briton 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a match that lasted two-hours and 26-minutes.
The 24-year-old fired 30 winners and made just 17 unforced errors en route to his fifth Grand Slam quarter-final. Rublev will face home hope Frances Tiafoe who defeated four-time champion, Rafael Nadal.
"It was tough, especially when we've known each other for a long time. Last time he beat me, so of course I was coming on court thinking I need to give my best, play really well, and I think today I played a good match," said Rublev in his on-court interview. "Cameron maybe was a bit tired, because in some moments he helped me, but this is the US Open, this is a Grand Slam and everyone is nervous, everyone is tight, everyone wants to win. So this is normal. In the end I was able to win in three sets and I'm super happy," he added.
"I was not thinking about it until now, because I had to play today. If I have time, I will try to watch of course, because it is going to be Rafa or Tiafoe in my next match so I have to see how they play. But if I have no time, I will just prepare for the next match and that's it," said Rublev. (ANI)
