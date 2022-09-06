HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day eight

Highlights of the eighth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times in GMT): 0404 SINNER PREVAILS OVER IVASHKA

Italy's Jannik Sinner survived a gruelling five-setter against Belarusian Ilya Ivashka, clinching a 6-1 5-7 6-2 4-6 6-3 victory in just under four hours. Sinner, 21, has now reached the quarter-finals of every Grand Slam tournament and became the youngest man to achieve the feat since Novak Djokovic in 2007-08.

0206 SABALENKA RALLIES PAST COLLINS Sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka fought back from a set down to beat Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins 3-6 6-3 6-2 and set up a quarter-final against Karolina Pliskova.

READ MORE: Sabalenka overcomes crowd and Collins to reach U.S. Open quarters

Tiafoe no longer under the radar after stunning Nadal Terrific Tiafoe knocks out Nadal in major U.S. Open upset

Nadal his own toughest critic after shock loss in U.S. Open fourth round Rublev downs Briton Norrie to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals

Swiatek survives surprise test from Niemeier to reach U.S. Open quarters Pegula shines through rain to reach U.S. Open quarter-final

Rublev downs Briton Norrie to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals Kyrgios stuns No. 1 Medvedev to reach U.S. Open quarters

No shame for Medvedev after exiting U.S. Open to in-form Kyrgios Knocked off No. 1 ranking, Medvedev rues 2022 major show

Kyrgios happy to 'look like an idiot' after bizarre play Serena in the broadcast booth? The ball is in her court

U.S. Open order of play on Tuesday 2352 PLISKOVA OVERCOMES AZARENKA

Karolina Pliskova beat three-times runner-up Victoria Azarenka 7-5 6-7(5) 6-2 in a three-hour match between two former world number ones. "On hard courts her game is super dangerous," Pliskova said. "It's not easy but super happy."

2207 TIAFOE BEATS NADAL TO MOVE INTO QUARTERS Frances Tiafoe claimed the biggest win of his career when he upset second seed Rafa Nadal 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3.

Tiafoe, the last American left in the men's draw, will next face Russian Andrey Rublev. 2028 SWIATEK SURVIVES NIEMEIER TEST

Top seed Iga Swiatek dropped a set for the first time in the tournament against Jule Niemeier but fought back to win 2-6 6-4 6-0 to book a spot in the quarter-finals where she will play American eighth seed Jessica Pegula. "I'm just proud I didn't lose hope," Swiatek said. "I'm pretty glad I used my experience."

1815 PEGULA OUSTS KVITOVA TO MOVE INTO QUARTER-FINALS Jessica Pegula became the second American after Coco Gauff to move into the quarter-finals after the eighth seed beat Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova 6-3 6-2.

1745 RUBLEV DISPATCHES NORRIE IN STRAIGHT SETS Russian Andrey Rublev downed British seventh seed Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-4 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the sixth time in his career.

The ninth-seeded Russian, who has never reached the semis at a major, will face either Rafa Nadal or Frances Tiafoe. 1512 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began in New York with the temperature at 26 degrees Celsius (78.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)