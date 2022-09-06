Sports News Roundup: Olympics-50 years on, Germany asks for forgiveness over 1972 Munich Games attacks; Tennis-Rublev downs Briton Norrie to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-50 years on, Germany asks for forgiveness over 1972 Munich Games attacks

Germany's president asked for forgiveness on Monday for his country's failure to protect Israeli athletes and team members who were murdered 50 years ago at the 1972 Munich Olympics. "We cannot make right what happened," Frank-Walter Steinmeier told a gathering including relatives of the dead and Israeli officials during commemorations at the airfield where a failed rescue attempt took place.

Tennis-Rublev downs Briton Norrie to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals

Rainy weather could not dampen Russian Andrey Rublev's sublime form as he rolled past Briton Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-4 6-4 on Monday to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals. The ninth-seeded Rublev fired down 11 aces in what turned out to be a brisk affair, which would have come as a relief considering he had been stretched to five sets in two of his previous three matches.

Tennis-Tiafoe no longer under the radar after stunning Nadal

Frances Tiafoe said his days of flying under the radar were over after his stunning fourth-round upset of Rafa Nadal at the U.S. Open on Monday. "That's over, man. There's no dark horse anymore," American Tiafoe told reporters with a laugh after his 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3 win over the 36-year-old Spaniard.

Tennis-Sabalenka overcomes crowd and Collins to reach U.S. Open quarters

Aryna Sabalenka overcame a partisan New York crowd and an in-form Danielle Collins to secure a 3-6 6-3 6-2 win on Monday and set up a U.S. Open quarter-final against familiar foe Karolina Pliskova. American Collins came out firing to take the first set but the tide turned in the second when sixth seed Sabalenka won a marathon service game to lead 4-3.

Tokyo 2020 ex-board member rearrested over fresh bribery allegations - Nikkei

Haruyuki Takahashi, a former member of the Tokyo 2020 board and a central figure in a growing bribery scandal around the Games, was arrested again on Tuesday on fresh allegations he received bribes from a sponsor company, according to Nikkei's website. Local media reported that Japanese publisher Kadokawa Corp paid 70 million yen ($498,000) to a company linked to Takahashi, who allegedly helped the company be selected as a sponsor of the Tokyo Olympics.

Tennis-Swiatek survives surprise test from Niemeier to reach U.S. Open quarters

Iga Swiatek was given a mighty scare by little-known Jule Niemeier on Monday before the Polish top seed finally handed the 108th-ranked German a 2-6 6-4 6-0 reality check in the fourth round of the U.S. Open. Swiatek, who collected her second Roland Garros title amid a 37-match winning streak earlier this year, barely looked like the world's best player as she sprayed the court with errors to surrender the opening set.

Tennis-Nadal his own toughest critic after shock loss in U.S. Open fourth round

Second seed Rafa Nadal said he would make no excuses after his shock loss to American Frances Tiafoe in the U.S. Open fourth round Monday, despite a serious abdominal injury that derailed his run-up to the year's final major. Tiafoe had not made the quarter-final of a major since the 2019 Australian Open but had no issues ending the Spaniard's path to a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title as Nadal struggled with his serve and on the return.

Cricket-Australia board appoints culture review author as ethics boss

Cricket Australia (CA) has appointed Simon Longstaff as its inaugural ethics commissioner, four years after he led a scathing review of the board's culture in the wake of the Newlands ball-tampering scandal. The first recommendation of Longstaff's 2018 review was for CA to set up an ethics commission to hold administrators, players and staff accountable to the "ethical foundations for the game as played in Australia".

Tennis-Pegula shines through rain to reach U.S. Open quarter-final

A surprise shower failed to stop American Jessica Pegula from reaching her third Grand Slam quarter-final this year as she toppled twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3 6-2 at the U.S. Open on Monday. One of the most reliable returners in the sport, Czech Kvitova had won both of their previous meetings but was left to rue her missed chances -- as she converted only two of the six break points she earned.

Brittney Griner's Russian detention hits the 200-day mark

Monday marked 200 days since WNBA star Brittney Griner was first detained in a Russian airport. The Phoenix Mercury center was arrested Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

(With inputs from agencies.)